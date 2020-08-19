1/1
Margaret Leitner "Lucille" Waters
Margaret 'Lucille' Leitner Waters, 94
CLEWISTON - Margaret "Lucille" Leitner Waters passed away August 14, 2020 in LaBelle. She was born August 27,1925, the daughter of Albert and Helene Leitner. Her birth took place on the ridge at Eagle Bay Island just outside of Okeechobee, Florida. Lucille was a resident of Clewiston since 1946 and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clewiston. Her biggest jobs were being a wife and mother. However, she did find time to work at U.S. Sugar as a key punch operator.
She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Spratt (Joe). Grandchildren include Jim Spratt (Sharon), Beth Spratt, Patrick McElroy and Lane McElroy Pool. Her great grandchildren are Kadyn Pool and twins James and Laura Spratt. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, G.M. (Junior) Waters; daughters, Margaret McElroy (Pat) and Cheryl Waters; her sister, Louise Rudd (J.C.); brothers, Marion Leitner (Marguerite) and Harold Leitner (Carolyn). She also leaves many nieces/nephews as well as great nieces/nephews.
Services will be Friday, August 21, 2020, 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Clewiston with Doyle McDuffie officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed but memorials to First Baptist Church of Clewiston are also an option and appropriate.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



Published in NewsZapFL from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
