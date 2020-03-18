Okeechobee - Margaret Rucks Hamric died March 14, 2020. She was born Aug. 14, 1922 in Skirum, Ala. to Edd and Nellie Mae (Tanner) Willoughby. In 1958 she relocated from Davie to Okeechobee and she and Sport Rucks established Red Top Dairy. She was a member of the Okeechobee First United Methodist Church. She lived a full life and attributed her longevity to good genes and a positive attitude.
She enjoyed traveling, quilting, playing cards, and board games. She was an avid reader and also loved being around people, especially her family.
Mrs. Hamric was preceded in death by her husbands, Sport Rucks and Derwin Hamric.
She is survived by her daughters, Larnell Merchant, of Skirum, Ala., Jeanne Enfinger (Darrell), of Okeechobee, Carla Boggs (Rich), of Okeechobee, and Nancy Beth Rucks (Patty), of Port St. Lucie; seven grandchildren, Buck Watford, Chris Watford, Ross Enfinger, Lance Enfinger, Joel Enfinger, Kim Altizer, and Mitch Markham; ten great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation was 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Okeechobee First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 18, 2020