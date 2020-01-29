Okeechobee - Maria Guadalupe Guerrero Torres died Jan. 27, 2020. She was born March 11, 1968 in Acambaro, Guanajuato. A resident of Okeechobee for 30 years, she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, attending Mass, and taking care of her family.
Ms. Guerrero was preceded in death by her sister, Bertha; and brother, Augustine, Baltazar.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jose Arementa; sons, Adan Guerrero and Abel Armenta, both of Okeechobee; daughter, Alma Colon (Giovani), of North Carolina; grandchildren, Ezequiel, Arieli, Vicente, and Inyana; brothers, Mariano, Francisco, David, and Manuel; sisters, Josephina, Juana, and Elena; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 29, 2020