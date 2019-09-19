Maria Ruth Cavazos (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and your family...."
Service Information
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL
33935-5072
(863)-675-2125
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fort Denaud Cemetery
LaBelle, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LABELLE - Maria Ruth Cavazos passed away Sept. 13, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.
She was born Jan. 25, 1942 in Alice, Texas, to the late Pedro M. and Francisca (Villareal) Garcia.
Survivors include her husband, Armando T. Cavazos; four sons, Armando Cavazos Jr., Juan Jose Cavazos, Ruben Cavazos and Rene Cavazos; two daughters, Rosa Linda Rivera and Thelma Reynoso; a brother, Adonis Garcia; four sisters, Lydia Garza, Gloria Nunez, Teresa Martinez and Lamar Silva; 28 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, David Cavazos.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home, 560 E. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Mitchell Wills officiating.
Interment will follow in Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.