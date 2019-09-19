LABELLE - Maria Ruth Cavazos passed away Sept. 13, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.
She was born Jan. 25, 1942 in Alice, Texas, to the late Pedro M. and Francisca (Villareal) Garcia.
Survivors include her husband, Armando T. Cavazos; four sons, Armando Cavazos Jr., Juan Jose Cavazos, Ruben Cavazos and Rene Cavazos; two daughters, Rosa Linda Rivera and Thelma Reynoso; a brother, Adonis Garcia; four sisters, Lydia Garza, Gloria Nunez, Teresa Martinez and Lamar Silva; 28 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, David Cavazos.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home, 560 E. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Mitchell Wills officiating.
Interment will follow in Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 19, 2019