LABELLE - Marilyn Josephine Giddens Sears peacefully passed away at her home in LaBelle on April 20, 2019

Born Oct. 23, 1939 in Metter, Georgia to Ellis and Josephine Giddens, she graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in home economics. Whether it was promoting the original crockpot for Rival Manufacturing, writing a classic cookbook, or selling a hot property in Hendry county, Marilyn always had something cooking!

Marilyn has been an active part of the LaBelle community since arriving in 1986. Her company, Riverside Real Estate, has been a successful and respected local business for over 20 years. Considered a pioneer of local real estate, Marilyn worked to blaze trails for the development and beautification of LaBelle and Hendry county. She proudly served on the City of LaBelle Variance Committee, Hendry County Soil Conservation Committee and Hendry Regional Medical Center Foundation.

Her kind smile, love of food, faith and family will certainly be missed in LaBelle and beyond.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Neill and Stacy Sears Teallow (Eric); grandchildren, Nathan, Joe, and Owen Barewin as well as Eric Jr., Ellis and Mary Teallow; siblings, Ellis Giddens, John Giddens and Mary Giddens; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church of LaBelle on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.





