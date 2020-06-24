Marion Frankenfield
Okeechobee - Marion passed away peacefully at Okeechobee Health Care Facility on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, Penn., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Kost) Schwader.
She was employed as a machinist and supervisor at P.E.C. Industries in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. until retiring to Okeechobee. Marion enjoyed camping, fishing, making crafts, crocheting, and bingo. She enjoyed going to the VFW, Eagles, Moose Lodge, and American Legion where she was also a member.
She will be missed by all who knew her and especially her family.
Marion is survived by her brother, Francis Schwader and wife, Nydia, of Hellertown, Penn.; her daughters, Kim McGouldrick and husband, Tom; Deborah Arner and husband, Scott; Donna Hitchcock, Lory Cambiotti and husband, Barry; stepdaughter, Lori Hines and husband, Derrick, all of Penn.; her son, Randy Kessler and wife, Lisa, of N.C. Marion had 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 47 years, Richard Frankenfield, and her stepson, Roger Frankenfield.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
