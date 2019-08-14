Margie Sanford passed away on Aug. 2, 2019. She was a resident of the Heritage in Brentwood, Tenn.
She was born Feb. 17, 1933 in Tchula, Miss., the daughter of the late Lewis Addie and Laura Allison. Margie graduated from Morgan City High School and attended Delta State College.
She was predeceased in 2011 by her loving husband of 60 years, Ben F. Sanford Jr. They moved to Clewiston, Florida in 1953 after college where they lived and raised their three surviving children, Ben Allison Sanford (Patti) of Okeechobee, Fla., Anastasia (Stacey) Gordon (Andy) of Columbia, Tenn., and Rebecca Burgess (Vinnie) of San Diego, Calif.
Margie flourished in Clewiston for many years as an active member of the First Baptist Church, Republican Women's Club, Garden Club, and Mother's Club where she was loved by all and a stranger to none. She loved to travel and was a professional shopper (which she took seriously). She also enjoyed attending the theatre and symphony, as well as, being the first to sign up for any and all activities while living at the Heritage in Brentwood, Tenn.
Along with her three children, Mrs. Sanford is survived by two sisters, Alice Kealhoffer of Greenwood, Miss. and Patricia Blasingame (Don) of Starkville, Miss.; and her many loving grandchildren, James Sanford, Harold Sanford (Jill), Carley Westfall (Brandon), Aubrey Gordon (Francie), and Chris Burgess; and one great-grandchild, Henry Sanford.
A small family memorial service is planned for September in Columbia, Tenn.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 14, 2019