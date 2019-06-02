Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Lucille Newman. View Sign Service Information Young Family Funeral Home 222 S State St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-0950 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Young Family Funeral Home 222 S State St Kendallville , IN 46755 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Young Family Funeral Home 222 S State St Kendallville , IN 46755 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Lucille Newman, 84, of Wolcottville died unexpectedly Friday, May 31, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Stroh, Indiana, to Leland and Nina (Wagner) Rasler.

She retired from Excello Corporation in Topeka, Indiana, where she worked in management. She and her husband also owned and operated C.R. Newman Farms and C.R. Newman Trucking, Inc.

Mrs. Newman moved back to her native Indiana recently after spending her retirement years in Florida.

Marjorie enjoyed cooking and feeding those she loved, whether human or animal. She and her husband enjoyed a full life of travel, family, and friends.

Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly (Bob) Kanney of Antwerp, Ohio; a son, Bruce (Beth) Newman of Wolcottville, Indiana; six granddaughters, Tara Price, Devon (Dan) Hutson, Rachel Vanderpool, Robin (Ryan) Murphy, Melissa (Jon) Baker, and Brooke (Anthony) Randol; and 13 great-grandchildren, Madeleine Sherman, Natalie Vanderpool, Tanner Hutson, Marlee Sherman, Adalynn Hutson, Bret Newman, Ethan Newman, Newt Randol, Maxwell Murphy, Benjamin Murphy, Piper Baker, Ellie Randol, and Ruby Randol.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Richard "Dick" Newman on May 17, 2017; a son, Roger Newman; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Newman; a grandson, Brian Richard Newman; and a brother, Homer Rasler.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville, Indiana. Cremation will follow the service.

Calling is Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Noble County.

View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at





Published in NewsZapFL on June 2, 2019

