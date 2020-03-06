Okeechobee - Marjorie Marie Hopkins died March 4, 2020. She was born August 7, 1926 in Lubbock, Texas to Thomas and Elizabeth (Taylor) Solley. A resident of Okeechobee for eight years, she was a member of Believers Fellowship. She enjoyed sewing, spending time with her grandchildren, and serving her Lord.
Mrs. Hopkins was preceded in death by her first husband, Arba Hopkins; son, Vincent Hopkins; and second husband, H.D. Griffith.
She is survived by her son, Nick Hopkins (Kim), of Okeechobee; sister, Labeta Lamar, of Altus, Okla.; stepson, Bruce Griffith (Janet), of Plano, Texas; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step-grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 6, 2020