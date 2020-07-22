1/1
Mark Steven Goodless
1958 - 2020
Mark Steven Goodless, 61
OKEECHOBEE - Mark Steven Goodless passed away at home in Okeechobee, Florida on July 9, 2020. He was born 1958 in Hollywood, Florida to Maxwell David Goodless, M.D. and Ione Goodless.
He graduated from Hollywood Hills High School with the class of 1976. He was a Licensed State of Florida Security Officer and a Certified Firearms Instructor and Personal Protection Instructor.
Mark was recognized by those who knew him as someone who could easily find common ground with everyone he met, as a caring, helpful friend to those around him as well as a loving and protective older brother and uncle. He had a lifelong love of animals or "critters" as he called them and had many pets including several cats and dogs as well as larger animals such as a miniature horse and a bull. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by many.
Mark is survived by his loving partner of 16 years, Darlene Adams and her family; his mother, Ione Goodless Elkins; his brother, Dean R. Goodless, M.D.; his nephews, Zachary and Jordan; and niece, Zoe Goodless.
He was laid to rest in the family's plot at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens in Davie, Florida.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
1 entry
July 21, 2020
So sad to hear of mark’s passing. I have fond memories of him. Especially of his smile. He was a good friend.
Marilyn & Jim Silvernale
Friend
