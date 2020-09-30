Marlyn Julian Harn, 81

Clewiston - Marlyn Julian Harn died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Lehigh, Fla. after a battle with cancer.

Marlyn was born in 1939 in Sebring, Fla. He grew up in Clewiston, Fla. and was a proud 5th generation Floridian. (His family moved to Florida as soon as land opened in 1830) Marlyn graduated from Clewiston High School, in 1957. He worked at US Sugar Corporation before being drafted into the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga. and later served his country in Korea. After his service, he played American Legion baseball and later coached several Legion teams. Afterwards, he spent several years pitching for a semi-pro team. Marlyn worked at the Army Corps of Engineers as Chief of Operations and Maintenance for 30 years. During this time, he and his wife raised their three daughters. He was successful in teaching them to hunt, fish, trap wild hogs, brand cows, drive a stick shift, shoot a shotgun, and drive a tractor. But, was not so successful in convincing them to be Miami Hurricane fans!

After his retirement from the Corps, he was finally able to spend more time with his prized herd of cattle and became a sugarcane grower. He also became a waterway consultant for the Seminole Tribe and a skilled wildlife photographer. Those early retirement years were also devoted to coaching his beloved grandson, Mason's little league teams and helping with the local FFA chapter. Those are the experiences he most enjoyed and provided great material for his storytelling. Nothing gave him greater joy than to hear a player return years later and call him "Coach" or an FFA member to recall learning how to "work cows" or drive a tractor, while with him.

Marlyn was a proud member of the Clewiston Elks Lodge #1853, for 50 years. He genuinely loved organizing local Elks benefits and sporting the title of "Fried Chicken Night" cook. He truly loved the fellowship of his Elks Brotherhood. He was a friend to so many. He loved to have visitors and would spend countless hours reminiscing with who ever was willing.

Marlyn Harn was a loving husband, a devoted father, and most notably, an adoring grandfather. His presence on earth will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Raines Harn; three daughters, Marla Hendrix, Tara Harn and Jana Harn Hurlburt (husband Damon); and three grandchildren, Kendall Hendrix Carrow (husband Dennis), Dillon Hurlburt and Jack Thomas Hurlburt: and great-grandson, Brentley Carrow; and several brother and sister in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William "Harley" Harn; his mother, Bertha Howard Harn; his sisters, Betty Harn White and Earline Harn Bearden; his brother, William "Billy" Harn; and his grandson, Mason Lee Cole.

The family received friends on Monday, September 28th from 1 until 2 p.m. for visitation, at the First Baptist Church of Clewiston. Memorial Service followed at 2 p.m. Pastor Josiah Mazzell officiated. Graveside service immediately followed at Ridgelawn cemetery.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston







