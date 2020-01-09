Martha Ann Harris Lucia passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Miramar Beach, Fla., at the age of 79.
Born Nov. 24, 1940, Martha was the only child of Judge Robert M. and Mamie Harris of LaBelle, Fla. She lived most of her life in LaBelle until she moved to Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., in 1992. In 1996, she was ordained as the General of Intercession for Christian International with a mandate from God to raise up an army of intercessors. In 2001, Martha moved to England to be part of the ongoing work of Christian International Europe, where she traveled extensively around the world teaching and training the Body of Christ in intercession. She founded the Watchman Network, Inc. in 2009. She has published eight books on spiritual warfare and intercession.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lucia, in 1987, and her son, Robert Lucia, in 2004. She is survived by her daughter, Lethia Lucia Bolus, of Freeport, Fla.; and her son, John Lucia, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. She also has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at the Ft. Denaud Cemetery in LaBelle on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m.
There will be a celebration of her life and ministry at Vision Church at Christian International, 5200 Hwy 98 East, Santa Rosa Beach, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 1 p.m.
There will also be a celebration at Life Ministries, 725 W. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle, Florida, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Watchman Network, Inc., 466 Apostles Way, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 9, 2020