MOORE HAVEN - Martha C. Woodward passed away Oct. 29, 2019 in Lake Placid.
She was born Oct. 29, 1935 in Stuart, Fla., to the late Ruben W. and the late Dorothy M. (Lawrence) Collier.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bobbie L. Woodward; daughters: Cindy Davidson (Tommy), Tierney Pearce (Jimmy), Bonny Rhymes (Timmy), Jill Bryant (Dewayne), Ami Neese (Bud); grandchildren: Bridget, Marcy, Casey, Stacy, Tami, Josh, Chelsey, Brittany, Jason, Jamie, Jenna, Logan, Savannah, Bobby; and thirty-five great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Ortona Cemetery Pavilion, Moore Haven. Visitation was Thursday one hour prior to service at Ortona Cemetery Pavilion Interment was Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Ortona Cemetery.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 8, 2019