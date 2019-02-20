Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Gene Collins. View Sign

Martha Gene Collins, 76, passed away on Friday evening, February 15, 2019 at The Lantern, in Collegedale, Tenn. Genie was born in Madison, Wis. on July 18, 1942 a daughter of the late Charles and Lauretta Crichfield. Genie was raised in South Bay, Fla. She raised her family in Belle Glade and later, Fort Meade, Fla., before retiring to Cleveland, Tenn. She was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed camping, reading books and spending time in Sylva, N.C. at the family cabin. Genie's favorite pastime was traveling to see and spend time with her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Allen Collins; and one son, Wesley Collins.

Genie leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Wade Allen Collins and wife Tara, Lauretta Cook, John Collins and wife Christina, Amy Hazleton and husband Tate and Kimberly Collins, Bobby; thirteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Ginger Hall (Bill) and Janet Ward (Bill); along with numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends.

A celebration of her life is was Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Cleveland chapel of Companion Funeral Home located at 2419 Georgetown Road in Cleveland, Tenn. The Reverend Jim Gibson officiated. The family received friends one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time at the funeral home.

The interment followed in the Lee Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers.

