Martha Jane Joiner
Martha Jane Joiner, 93
Okeechobee - Martha Jane Joiner died August 17, 2020. She was born November 27, 1926 in Frostproof to Ira and Georgia (Rhoden) Lanier. A resident of Okeechobee most of her life, she was a member of North Okeechobee Church of God. She enjoyed reading, bowling, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Joiner was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert "Bob" Joiner; children, baby Mose Joiner, Pat Joiner Pethybridge, and Robert "Bobby" Curtis Joiner.
She is survived by her children, Doyle McDuffie (Alice), Margaret Buford (Bill), Irene Douglas (Kenneth), Carol Joiner Percy, Donald Joiner (Patti), all of Okeechobee, and Cliff Joiner (Vicki), of Vero Beach; 20 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Ray Lanier; and sister, Elizabeth Hare.
Visitation was 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Okeechobee Church of God. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
