JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Martha Lou Stone Grondin passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Born in Montville, Ohio, Marty led a full, adventure-filled life with her husband, Dan, for nearly 50 years. She taught 1st and 2nd graders for over 30 years in the Grandview Heights City School District, loving to help them read and learn in an environment very creative and forward-thinking for the time. Marty is a creative soul, an avid gardener all her life, a dabbler in many arts, including painting, sewing, basket-weaving and quilting. She was a member of 4-H, the Lady Lions Club and the Okeechobee chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Marty also loved her church, calling Jesus her best friend and spending many happy days singing with the choir and participating in church events. Marty bravely battled Parkinson's Disease for over 25 years. She was strong and determined all her life. She is loved by so many.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; her daughter, Kelly (Jim) Yoder; her step-sons, Kevin (Martina) Grondin, Brian (Monica Hanson) Grondin, Mark (Mary) Grondin, and John (Tina) Grondin; her brother, Ted (Connie) Stone; as well as 11 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Edwina Stone; as well as her dear sister and brother in law, Carol and Ralph Mausling.

Services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Isle of Faith United Methodist Church with a reception to follow.





Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 27, 2019

