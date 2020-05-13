Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
Okeechobee - Martin Gopher died May 4, 2020. He was born Oct. 19, 1948 in Okeechobee.
Graveside services were be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Ortona Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 13, 2020.