Okeechobee - Marvin Lee Rucks died Oct. 27, 2019. He was born July 29, 1951 in Hollywood, Fla. to Roy and Edith (Swindell) Rucks. He proudly served our country in the United States National Guard. A resident of Okeechobee since 1981, he enjoyed stock car racing and fishing. He treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Mr. Rucks is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol Rucks; sons, Heath Rucks (Robin) and Brian Rucks; daughter, Alicia Causey (Robbie), all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Brianna, Garrett, Keenan, Emily, and Maura; and brothers, Ronnie Rucks and Donnie Rucks, both of Ft. Pierce.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 1, 2019