Mary Ann Bryant Lapierre went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 13, 2019. She was born March 19, 1925 in Athens, Ga. to Joshua and Edith Hutchins. Formally a resident of Okeechobee for nearly 50 years, when in Okeechobee she was an active member of First Baptist Church, Sunday School teacher and the prison ministry. She was also a board member of the Real Life Children's Ranch. She loved her dogs and she enjoyed a very active lifestyle. She was an inspiration to anyone that knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Judge G.E. Bryant Jr.; son, Skip Bryant; and second husband, Joe Lapierre.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie Robinson (Robbie) of Ormond Beach; brother, Jake Hutchins (Gail) of Athens, Ga.; grandchildren, Dana Wells, Laura Graisberry, Madonna Bryant, and Melissa Bryant; great grandchildren, Amanda DeClerk, Allyson Haggard, A.J. Wells, Mike Hill, Ryan Arnold, Rylie Arnold and Dylan Graisberry; and great great grandchildren, Avery DeClerk and Addie DeCerk.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Funeral Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 18, 2019