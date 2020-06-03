Mary Catherine Smith
1922 - 2020
CLEWISTON â€" Mary Catherine Smith passed away May 27, 2020 in Clewiston.
She was born June 6, 1922 in Waycross, Ga., to the late Samuel and the late Jessie (Johnson) Palmer. She graduated from Waycross High School in Waycross, Ga. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Clewiston for many years. She worked as tour guide for United States Sugar Corporation for many years. She married Roy Bradley Smith on Dec. 23, 1945.
Survivors include one daughter, Trudie (Billy) Willis; granddaughter, Jennifer (Adam) Whirls; grandson, Casey (Jillian) Willis; four great grandsons; John Roy, James, Harrison, and Sammy; many nieces and nephews.
Mary Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Roy B. Smith who passed on Dec. 23, 2003; sisters and brothers, Samuel, Paul and Joe Palmer, Doris Waldron and Mamie Solomon.
Graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 â€"Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Graveside arrangements were handled by Akin-Davis Funeral Home â€" Clewiston.


Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
