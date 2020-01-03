Okeechobee - Mary "Edna" Delia died Dec. 30, 2019. Edna was born in Tifton, Georgia April 13, 1919 to George Doss and Evelyn Cox Doss. She moved from Tifton to Myakka City, Florida in 1934 where her father owned and operated a small country store. Edna spent most of her life in Hollywood, Florida and worked until she was 70 years old at the Sun Spa in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Edna moved to Okeechobee, Florida in 1994 and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW).
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Delia, and sons, Sam Cline and Buddy Cline.
She is survived by her son, Randy Cline (Dawn); daughters-in-law, Theresa Cline and Linda Cline; stepdaughter, Terry Smith (Gaylen); nine grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 3, 2020