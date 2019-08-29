Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 (863)-675-2125 Celebration of Life 9:30 AM Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LABELLE - Mary Elizabeth Bowman passed away Aug. 16, 2019 in Lake Placid.

She was born Sept. 21, 1928 in LaBelle, Fla., to the late Frank and the late Callie (May) Messer. She worked as a bookkeeper for her brother for many years, and then she spent many years working in the deli for Winn-Dixie. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Her love of wrestling and coloring beautiful pictures brought her great joy. She was a wonderful woman who had a heart of gold and will be missed by everyone who loved and knew her.

Mary Elizabeth is survived by her grandchildren, Kimberly Lyles (Lynn) of LaBelle, Daniel Hansen (Alethea) of Clewiston, Heather Herrera (Tomas) of Lehigh, Jennifer Barron (Tim) of LaBelle, and Bud Hansen (Joey) of LaBelle, Sharon Wilson (Jeff) of LaBelle, Melanie Seals (Ron) of LaBelle, Ricky Hansen of Buckingham, Blake Nipper (Marisa) of Ft Myers, Tina Van Note (Chris) of Ft Myers; twenty-two great grandchildren and sixteen great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Claudia Hansen; and niece, Connie Perkins Longmore (Charlie); and great niece, Vicky Cockram (Ced); one great-great niece and two great-great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; and her sons, Richard, Bud, and Danny Hansen; and her brother, Frank (Buddy) Messer.

Celebration of Mary Elizabeth's life will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home – LaBelle.

Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.





