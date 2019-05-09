Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jacqueline "Jackie" Foster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LABELLE - Mary Jacqueline "Jackie" Foster, long term resident of LaBelle peacefully passed away on May 1, 2019.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, of 53 years, Lawrence "Larry" Foster.

Jackie was an active member of Carlson United Methodist Church. She was a member of Kiwanis and volunteered for may hours in the Thrift Store.

She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Foster, Stuart, Fla., Carol Foster (Rudy Ungerer) of Pompano Beach, Fla., Laura (Mark) Hainsworth of Glade Spring, Va., Amy (Bob) Collins of Canandaigua, N.Y. and her son, John (Kelly) Foster of Old Bridge, N.J. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie cherished the many friends she made when she and Larry relocated to LaBelle, from Victor, New York in 1988.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main Street, Enterprise Florida 32725.

A memorial service was held for Jackie Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Carlson United Methodist Church.





LABELLE - Mary Jacqueline "Jackie" Foster, long term resident of LaBelle peacefully passed away on May 1, 2019.She was pre-deceased by her husband, of 53 years, Lawrence "Larry" Foster.Jackie was an active member of Carlson United Methodist Church. She was a member of Kiwanis and volunteered for may hours in the Thrift Store.She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Foster, Stuart, Fla., Carol Foster (Rudy Ungerer) of Pompano Beach, Fla., Laura (Mark) Hainsworth of Glade Spring, Va., Amy (Bob) Collins of Canandaigua, N.Y. and her son, John (Kelly) Foster of Old Bridge, N.J. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Jackie cherished the many friends she made when she and Larry relocated to LaBelle, from Victor, New York in 1988.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main Street, Enterprise Florida 32725.A memorial service was held for Jackie Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Carlson United Methodist Church. Published in NewsZapFL on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close