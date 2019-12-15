Mary Jacqueline "Jackie" Wentworth (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery.
Obituary
Okeechobee - Mary "Jackie" Jacqueline Wentworth died Dec. 13, 2019. She was born July 7, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio. A longtime resident of Okeechobee, she was a member of the Social Butterflies group of special needs adults in Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 15, 2019
