Okeechobee - Mary "Jackie" Jacqueline Wentworth died Dec. 13, 2019. She was born July 7, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio. A longtime resident of Okeechobee, she was a member of the Social Butterflies group of special needs adults in Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 15, 2019