Mary K. Lightsey, 92
Okeechobee - Mary K. Lightsey was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 16, 2020.
Mary was born in Okeechobee on December 31, 1927. She spent her entire life taking care of her family. She always put someone else's needs before her own. Her passion was cooking and she was great at it! She took great pride and pleasure in cooking huge meals, even when it was just her and Stewart eating. Homemade biscuits were a must with each meal!
She was baptized into the family of God at the Brethren Church in Okeechobee on August 9, 1964. She later moved her membership to the Fist Baptist Church in Okeechobee. She and Stewart attended each Sunday until their health prevented them from going. You could still catch her reading her Bible almost every day until her sight and her mind gave out on her.
Mrs. Lightsey was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Stewart R. Lightsey; and her son, Timothy M. Lightsey.
She leaves behind a daughter, Gloria Jean Chandler (Dave), of Avon Park; son, Rick Lightsey (Bunny), of Okeechobee; and health care provider of eight years, Emma Booker; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.