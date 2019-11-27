CLEWISTON - Mary Lu Varnum passed away Nov. 24, 2019 at 3:40 p.m. while at home in Clewiston.
She was born Sept. 15, 1951 in Miami, Fla., to the late Clifford and the late Lilly (Steiner) Rabert. Mary was an administrative assistant for Palm Bach County Sheriff's Office for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and will be missed by her entire family.
Mary is survived by her husband, Johnnie R. Varnum, Jr.,; children, Gentry Purvis, Shelby (Eva) Bryant, Shane (Gina) Bryant, Danny (Tina) Bryant, Jennifer Varnum, Neal Varnum all of Clewiston, Jason Varnum of Jacksonville, Fla.; a brother, Bill (Ling) Rabert of Woodbridge, Va.; 20 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
"If love could have saved you, you would've lived for eternity."
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 27, 2019