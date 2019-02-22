Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Michael. View Sign

OKEECHOBEE - Mary Michael passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee.

Mary was born in Pickens, South Carolina to the late Nancy Pace Anthony. She was a resident of Okeechobee for over 40 years. Prior to retirement she worked as a lock tender. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting and she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Johnny) Lara; son, Larry (Elizabeth) Michael; daughter, Jane (Robert) Crossen; sister, Vicky Tiner; grandchildren, Ricky Crossen, Ronnie Crossen, Randy Crossen, Tristen Lara and Trisha Lara; great-grandchildren, Brayden Garelick, Cassidy Garelick, Remy Sanchez, Dylan Crossen, David Crossen, Ashley Crossen, Danny Crossen, Denver Crossen, Cathy Collins, Peyton Hobbs, Mackenzie Hobbs; and great-great-grandchild, Jack Hobbs.

A visistation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Seawinds Funeral Home, 3833 SE 18th Terrace, Okeechobee, FL 34974. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Okeechobee.

