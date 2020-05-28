November 4, 1931 â€" May 22, 2020

Also know to many as Dean, Mrs. Dean and Mama Dean

LABELLE â€" The doors of heaven were gloriously opened for Mary Nadine Williams of LaBelle on May 22, 2020. She was born on Nov. 4, 1931, in Athens, Ala., to the late Lucious York and the late Annie Pearl Robertson-York.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie James Williams; her son, Mark Williams; her two brothers, Marshall and Nelson York; and her sister, Annie Lou Ridgeway.

She is survived by her two sons, Ricky Williams (Susan) and Gary Williams (Rose); her daughter-in-law, Diane Williams; her sister, Louise Hurn; her half-sister, Caralyn Rose; her half-brothers, Wayne and Dayle Ridgeway; her nine grandchildren, Angela Taylor, Doug Williams, Garrett Williams, Joy Williams-Barde, Jenna von Frantzius, Jinger Geisler, Crystal Corbitt, Lisa Chapman, and Brian Williams; and 25 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way).

Mrs. Dean was a beautiful soul inside and out. She was an excellent seamstress, a true home cook, and a dedicated prayer warrior, but her passion was teaching children to read. She spent decades as a kindergarten teacher and principal (1985-2004) at the Community Christian School of Labelle. Her love of teaching went beyond academics as it was always her priority to instill a love for Lord and scripture in each of her students. One of her favorite Bible verses was Hebrews 11:6 which says, â€œBut without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.â€� In the classroom, Mrs. Dean exercised her faith and sought God as she patiently taught countless children to read. But more importantly, she shared the gospel message of salvation with every student that graced her classroom. Now that she is in heaven, the time has come for her diligence to be rewarded. Although she is no longer with us, her legacy will live on through all the lives she has touched.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a private graveside service was held at Ortona Cemetery on Thursday, May 28, 2020 with Pastor James Hunt officiating. Interment followed in Ortona Cemetery, Moore Haven.

