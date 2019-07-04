July 17, 1931 – June 20th 2019

Born in Brooksville, Florida she called LaBelle her home. The daughter of John and Ruth Ash and sister to Jay Ash, she grew up in La Belle then moved to El Centro California when she married. She later returned to LaBelle and work at Akin-Davis Funeral Home until retirement. Mary Ruth always had a smile, laughed at corny jokes, and was a glass half full kind of gal. Above all she valued family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, son Allan, niece Kathy Ash, and nephew Thumper Ash.

She is survived by her children, Jay (Jean) Hampton and Mary Lynn (Steve) Sarmiento. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Gary, Stevie, Jayson, Tina, and Steven; great-grandchildren, Bryan, Kaelyn, Shayla, Titan, Adrian, Ave, and Bella. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Ash; nephews, Dubby Ash and Jordan Ash; nieces, Gwendolyn Ash, Ada Ash; and by her former husband, yet lifelong friend Darrell Hampton.

There is a lot of laughin', dancin', huggin' and story tellin' goin' on in Heaven right now.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle with Rev. Frank Deerey Jr. officiating.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



