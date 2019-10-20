Okeechobee - Mary Virginia Willis passed away Oct. 13, 2019. She was born Dec. 8, 1951 in Tampa, Fla.
A resident of Okeechobee, she was a homemaker, retired RN and attended Oakview Baptist Church.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Albert Willis; two sons, Mike and Ben; daughter, Tiffany; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and fur baby, Fancy.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 20, 2019