Matthew Gene Bell, 31, Kenmare, N.D. formerly of Florida, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Kenmare.

Matthew was born October 3, 1987 in Dickinson, N.D. to Russell and Jodi (Dagner) Bell. He grew up in LaBelle, Fla. and graduated from LaBelle High School in 2006. While in high school he participated in and loved being a member of the football and baseball teams.

Matthew attended college at LaGrange College and Florida Gulf Coast University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education.

Matthew was most recently employed by Ham's Well Service of Kenmare, N.D.

His hobbies included anything involving Notre Dame Football, fishing and golf. Yet most important was spending as much time as he could with the love of his life Camille and her son Kash. He will be deeply missed by all who shared in his life.

Matthew leaves behind his mother and father, Russ and Jodi Bell, Lake Lure, N.C.; brother, Christopher (Rachael) Bell, Gastonia, N.C.; sister, Tricia (Ian) Anderson, Williston, N.D.; maternal grandmother, Eloise Dagner; girlfriend, Camille Lee and her son Kash; three nieces and three nephews; along with numerous aunts and uncles.

Matthew was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ron Dagner; paternal grandparents, Murray and Doraine Bell; and aunt, Stacy Dagner.

A private family gathering was held at the Thomas Family Funeral Home in Minot.

