Matthew Justin Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Okeechobee â€" Matthew Justin Smith died June 25, 2020. He was born March 1, 1978 in Okeechobee. A resident of Okeechobee for 11 years, he enjoyed riding his side by side, hanging out with his family and friends, and spending time on the ocean or at the beach. His passion was building power lines and he was a member of Local 222 IBEW.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 11 years, Patricia Smith; son, Tyler Smith; daughter, Makennah Smith; stepson, Weston â€œBoomâ€� Thomas, all of Okeechobee; grandson, Easton Thomas; parents, Leon â€œSnuffyâ€� and Robbie Smith, of LaBelle; brothers, Aaron â€œWormâ€� Smith (Desirea), of Okeechobee, and Harley Smith (Brandie), of Bushnell; a host of nieces; one nephew; and a host of lineman brothers.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss Matt was a good friend and I will miss him but God has him now. I am asking God to send his angles to protect his family and hold them in there arms.
John Mitchell
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved