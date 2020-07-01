Matthew Justin Smith, 42
Okeechobee - Matthew Justin Smith died June 25, 2020. He was born March 1, 1978 in Okeechobee. A resident of Okeechobee for 11 years, he enjoyed riding his side by side, hanging out with his family and friends, and spending time on the ocean or at the beach. His passion was building power lines and he was a member of Local 222 IBEW.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 11 years, Patricia Smith; son, Tyler Smith; daughter, Makennah Smith; stepson, Weston "Boom" Thomas, all of Okeechobee; grandson, Easton Thomas; parents, Leon "Snuffy" and Robbie Smith, of LaBelle; brothers, Aaron "Worm" Smith (Desirea), of Okeechobee, and Harley Smith (Brandie), of Bushnell; a host of nieces; one nephew; and a host of lineman brothers.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.