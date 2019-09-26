LABELLE - Megan Virginia Kelly Gibeck passed away Sept. 9, 2019 in LaBelle.
She was born Jan. 5, 1995 in St. Petersburg, Fla. to John and Dawn (Womer) Gibeck. Megan was a student at Florida Southwestern College, and worked as a waitress. She was a loving daughter, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Megan is survived by her loving parents, John and Dawn of LaBelle; brothers, Nick Womer, Paul Womer and Devon Gibeck; and many extended family members.
A Celebration of Megan's Life will be Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. until the celebration of life at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle.
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 26, 2019