March 28, 1936 - Nov. 12, 2019
Okeechobee - Melba Irene Atchley passed away Nov. 12, 2019 at the AdventHealth Hospital in Sebring, Fla. after an extended illness. She was born in Wauchula, Fla. on March 28, 1936 and was a longtime resident of Okeechobee. She was a waitress for Eckerd's Restaurant for 25 years. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her great-great grandchild like it was her job! A life with love is a life that's been lived.
She was preceded in death by her parents, PA and Essie Moncrief; son, Kenneth "Peanut" Leroy Atchley; and granddaughter, Leah Ann Yates Rowell.
Melba is survived by her son, Terry Atchley (Filomena); her daughter, Beverly King; eleven grandchildren, Nikki Atchley, Julian Varela, Thomas Atchley, Brad Atchley, Leroy Yates, Shannon Smith, Matthew Yates, Donnie Yates, Brandy Goodbread, Kenneth "Albo" King, Tersea "Tiki" King; fifteen great grandchildren, Kaylee Wingate, Caleb Wingate, Leland Rowell, Wesley Yates, Kimberley Yates, Wyatt Yates, Peyton Yates, Renesmee Yates, Kaylee Smith, Matthew "Jr" Yates, Tyler Yates, Alyssa Yates, Marlee Goodbread, Rowan King, Layla King; and great-great grandchild, Saylor Gierok.
The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 15, 2019