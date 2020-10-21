Melmo L. Quintero, 76

MOORE HAVEN - Melmo L. Quintero passed away October 6, 2020 in Fort Myers, Fla.

He was born July 24, 1944 in Nicaragua, to the late Leonidas and the late Teodolinda (Cabrera) Quintero.

Survivors include his wife, Bernarda Pilar (Mendoza) Quintero; one son, Melmo (Katelyn) Quintero; four daughters, Edith (Michael) McDuffie, Sara (Tony) Everett, Elizabeth (Charles) Devine and Emma (David) Strenth; one sister, Nina Quintero De Vallecillo; 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ortona Cemetery Pavilion, Moore Haven. Pastors Charley Watts and Edgar Figueroa officiated.

Interment was Friday, October 16, 2020 in Ortona Cemetery, Moore Haven.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.







