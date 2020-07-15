1/1
Merrial Malcolm "Mike" Rhoden
Merrial 'Mike' Malcolm
Rhoden, 69
Okeechobee - Mike Rhoden ran through the gates of Heaven on July 10, 2020 while resting peacefully. Mike was a lifetime resident of Okeechobee and a member of Church of God of Okeechobee. He loved everybody and never met a stranger.
Mike was born October 7, 1950 in Fort Pierce. He loved his church, listening to Gospel music, and spending time with his family. He was a member of The Social Butterfly Group that got together to bowl, play bingo, watch movies, and fish.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Charlotte Rhoden; sister, Norma "Sue" Kemp; sister-in-law, Mandy Rhoden; grandparents, John and Olivia Rhoden and Lewis and Clemmie Waldron; and special cousin, Betty Boney.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Schoonmaker (Gibby); brothers, John Rhoden (Jess) and Jimmie Kemp; nieces and nephews, Kyle Schoonmaker (Jill), Leland (Billie Jo) Schoonmaker, Chris Kemp (Amber) John Kemp (Cindy), Wesley Kemp (Regina), Jimbo Kemp (Christina), John Robert Rhoden (Ana), Crystal Carter (Jeff), all of Okeechobee; a host of great nieces, great nephews, and cousins; aunts, Wanda Spradlin, of Mt. Dora, Johnny (Stanlo), Brighton, Dora Helen Iish (Frank), of St. Louis, Mo., Deloris Vickers, of Okeechobee.
Visitation was 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services were 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Church of God of Okeechobee. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
