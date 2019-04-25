Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 (863)-675-2125 Send Flowers Obituary

LaBelle - Michael Allen Wilson passed away peacefully April 12, 2019 at Health Park Hospital in Fort Myers, Fla.

He was born Aug. 3, 1972 to Allen Wilson of Lehigh Acres and Ruby Joyce (Rhoden) Watson of Haines City. He was a resident of LaBelle as a child and moved back to LaBelle in 2013.

Michael married his wife Toni on Sept. 2, 2017. He enjoyed coin collecting and making people laugh. He was an electrician by trade, a great trombone player, and an avid lover of animals, including his dog "Elsa" which was his pride and joy!

He is survived by his wife, Billie Antoinette "Toni" Wilson; brother, Todd Wilson; and sister, Amie Wilson of Lake Panasoffkee; daughter, Danielle Almerico of Spring Hill; and son, Derrick Wilson of Winter Haven; three step sisters, two step brothers and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life for his family and friends at Barron Park in LaBelle on Saturday, May 18th at 12 p.m.

Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Labelle.





