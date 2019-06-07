Okeechobee - Michael "Mikey" Brian Edwards died June 4, 2019. He was born May 19, 1966 in Fort Pierce, Fla. to Randall and Linda Sue (Nix) Edwards. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he enjoyed air boating, fishing, hunting, baking, and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He loved life and enjoyed being around people. He would do anything for people; to know him was to love him.
Mr. Edwards is survived by wife, Kim Edwards; stepson, Neal James (Kendra); stepdaughter, Haley James (Alan), all of Okeechobee; brothers, Andy Murphy (Michelle), Rusty Brown, Cary McCullough, James Watkins (Vicki), Bucky Adams, Brian Williams, and Ricky Busch (Kim); sisters, Leslie Watford and Sara DeCarlo (Kyle); and mother-in-law, Darlene Chandler.
A Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Okee Tantie.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 7, 2019