Michael Edward Cook-Lauzon
OKEECHOBEE - Michael Edward Cook-Lauzon, born on February 2, 1957, in Syracuse, New York, died September 9, 2020 in Okeechobee. He was born of the Canadian Mohawk tribe, six nations, of the Turtle Clan.
Twenty-three years resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of Okeechobee Church of Christ. He enjoyed studying the Bible, studying gospel songs, serving the Lord attending worship services with his brothers and sisters in Christ.
Formerly a singer and bass player, he played in a variety of bands in upstate New York and Florida. His hobbies were music, computer technology and photography. The most precious moments were spending time with his family and pets, Bear, Ozzi, Eland, Timmy and Bubba, and he was a die-hard Miami Dolphins fan.
Mr. Lauzon felt blessed to be asked to serve the Lord. He was given the opportunity to have Bible study with the teenagers, lead in prayer, serve on the Lord's Table and lead the singing. The good Lord blessed him with time Jeremy and Josh, his daughters-in-law, Kaire and Lindsey, and to spend some precious quality time with his grandchildren, October Sun, Janoah Rayne, Bryadon Phonyx, Kaydance Star, Lyrick Sky, Annabelle Leslie and Jarrett Joshua.
Mr. Lauzon was predeceased by his mother, Mary Cook Trumble, and three brothers, David Cook, Anthony Corrice and Steven Pyles.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Celia "Jeanie" Lauzon; three sons and a daughter: Jeremy (Kaire), Josh (Lindsey), Jacob and Teneya; his siblings, Ginny Cook from NY, Arthur Corrice from IL, Betty (Mike) Block, from NY, Susan from MA, Ann (Andy) Schenck from NY, and Jeffery (Lisa) Pyles from NY; seven grandchildren: October, Janoah, Braydon, Kaydance, Lyrick, Annabelle and Jarrett; and many nieces and nephews.
At a young age he was placed in the foster system, eventually placed with the Lauzon household, where Mike was the oldest of ten children: Carrie, Peter, Dorothy, Chip, Angela, Earl Jr. Rebecca, Robert (passed), and Roger. They all thought the world of their older brother.
Michael has touched so many lives. He did not realize what he meant to the people in his life. He is missed.
Michael's memorial service was held at Okeechobee church of Christ, located at 1401 S. Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, Florida; Saturday, October 03, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.