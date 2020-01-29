Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Thomas Harris. View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 S. Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Funeral service 11:00 AM Old Providence Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lake Butler - Michael Thomas Harris passed away on Monday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Shands at University of Florida Hospital after an extended illness.

He was born in Adel, Georgia on May 23, 1964 to Bobbie Jean Cloud Harris and the late Jack Thomas Harris. He lived and grew up in Okeechobee, and has made Lake Butler his home since 2006. He was a Heavy Equipment operator and knew how to work just about any piece of equipment, but his favorite was the cranes. He was known as a gifted musician and artists, who could give the best hugs around. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing camping, and when he was younger, competed in rodeos as a bull rider.

He is survived by his mother, Bobbie J. Harris of Lake Butler; brother, Ryan Harris; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Harris will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Old Providence Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Stout officiating. Interment will follow in Hunt Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. (one hour prior to the services) at the church.

