Lakeport - Michael Van Millspaugh, Sr. died Dec. 20, 2019. He was born in Indiana and had spent the last 16 years calling Okeechobee home. His love of his family led him to serve our country in the United States Navy from 1959 – 1963. His time in the service allowed him to travel.
Mr. Millspaugh was preceded in death by his parents, John and Kay Millspaugh.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Phyllis; sons, Michael Jr. (Shannon), Jimmy Brown (Colleen), and Jerry Brown (Terry); grandchildren, Mikey Millspaugh, Dustin Brown, Corey Brown, Erica Brown, Gerald Brown, and Billy Brown (Katie); and great granddaughter, Makenna Brown.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until memorial services at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Okeechobee Church of God.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 1, 2020