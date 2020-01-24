Okeechobee - Michael Wayne McCoin, Sr. died Jan. 20, 2020. He was born May 23, 1960 in Hollywood. He was a member of The Gathering. An avid Miami Hurricanes fan, he enjoyed watching each game. He loved his dog, Winston, dearly. He owned Charlie's Tree Company.
Mr. McCoin was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. McCoin; and sister, Peggy.
He is survived by his mother, Beverley McCoin; sons, Michael McCoin (Wendy) and Mitchell McCoin; daughter, Shannon Minondo (Marcus); mother of his sons and best friend, Kellie Raulerson; grandchildren, Tiago, Maxson, Nayeli, and Nehemiah; brothers, James "Jim" McCoin and Tom McCoin (Susanne); sisters, Lisa Delong (Bob), Sharon Lipscomb, and Linda; and his dog, Winston, all of Okeechobee.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at The Gathering.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 24, 2020