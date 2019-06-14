Okeechobee - Michael Wayne Stein died June 10, 2019. He was born April 21, 1968 in West Palm Beach to Fritz Carl Stein, Jr. and Lois Stein. A resident of Okeechobee for 11 years, he enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting and mostly spending time with his beloved wife, daughter, and family. He was also an astonishing carpenter.
Mr. Stein was preceded in death by his father, Fritz Carl Stein, Jr.
Mr. Stein is survived by his wife, Kimberly Stein; daughter, Gracie Anne Stein, both of Okeechobee; mother, Lois Stein, of Belle Glade; brothers, Sonny Stein, III (Cheryl), of Belle Glade, Robbie Stein, of Tequesta, Stewart Stein, of Belle Glade, and Timmy Stein (Stormi), of Belle Glade; and sister, Julie Payne (Stephen), of Belle Glade.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked to make donations to More 2 Life Ministries, 605 SW Park Street #214, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 14, 2019