LABELLE - Michaelyn Mallette Zorn passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at her home in LaBelle, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Andalusia, Ala. on Sept. 29, 1935, she was the youngest daughter of William Aubrey and Marie Wells Mallette. She was educated in Andalusia City Schools and graduated from Andalusia High School in 1953. She attended Huntingdon College and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Alabama in 1958, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority.

She was an elementary school

While living in LaBelle she was an active member of Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church, where she worked passionately with the Senior Adult Ministry after her retirement. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma teacher's society.

She will be remembered as a kind, loving, devoted, nurturing wife, mother, beloved teacher, dear friend, talented pianist, counselor, encourager, for her contagious laughter, positive attitude and compassion for others.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Curtis Jackson Zorn; two daughters, Suzanne Zorn Boyington and husband Roger, Andalusia, Ala. and Flora Zorn Talada and husband, Richard, LaBelle, Fla.; four grandchildren, Ashford Boyington, Pensacola, Fla., Aubrey Boyington, Auburn, Ala., Lucas Talada and wife, Kieri, LaBelle, Fla., Suzanna Talada Rodriguez and husband, Miguel, LaBelle, Fla.; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dr. Dale Zorn and wife, Sally, Pensacola, Fla., Glen Zorn and wife, Dottie, Montgomery, Ala., Lynn Zorn, and wife, Annabel, Florala, Ala.; six nieces, Celia Roland Smyly and Mary Lynn Roland Williams, Birmingham, Ala., Rebecca Zorn Condon, Marietta, Ga., Claire Zorn, Pensacola, Fla., Elizabeth Zorn Rosenau, Mandeville, La., Jan Zorn Weeks, Opp, Ala.; three nephews, Jeff Zorn, Opp, Ala., Gid Zorn, Enterprise, Ala., John Zorn, Dacula, Ga.; special friend and caregiver, Heidi Weems; her beloved cat, Choco; numerous cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Aubrey and Marie Wells Mallette; sister, Flora Mallette Roland; brother-in-law, Dr. Bob Roland; sisters-in-law, Lynne Thagard Zorn and Mary Jane Jeffcoat Zorn; and many special cousins.

Memorial services and celebrations of her life were held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., Father Alan Kelmerit and Reverend David Mullins officiating, with visitation at 10 am and lunch following in the church fellowship hall and on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Florala, Ala. at 2 p.m. with Reverend John Kinser officiating with a visitation reception following the service in the Educational Building beside the church.

Interment will be at a later date in Andalusia Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church, 310 Campbell Street, LaBelle, FL 33935-5269 or First Presbyterian Church, 23492 Fifth Avenue, PO Box 332, Florala, AL 36442.





