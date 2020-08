Michele Cunningham

3-19-59 – 7-31-20

Michele passed away at 5:50 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 after a two year battle with health complications. Over the years she worked as a bartender at the VFW and the Moose in LaBelle. Always dolled up, a smile on her face, dancing behind the bar and cutting up with everyone! (Except Harold).

She left behind three sisters, a brother and her mother in Ohio.

She was loved and will be missed dearly by many.







