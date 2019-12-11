Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Renee Baggett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle is survived by her Husband, Doug Baggett and her daughters Ashley Elaine and Paige Kaitlyn all of Gotha, Florida. She is also survived by her Mother, Elaine Webb, her Sisters Rhonda Whirls and Margaret Szymanosky and her Brother Richard Webb all of Okeechobee, Florida. She is preceded in death by her Father, Brian Webb of Okeechobee, Florida

Michelle was born in 1972 in Sikeston, Missouri and moved to Okeechobee, Florida when she was young. She graduated from Okeechobee High School in 1990. Michelle then went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Central Florida. In 2003 she married Doug "Deej" Baggett, who was also from her hometown and worked in Construction Management.

Michelle spent her career working in commercial banking for Suntrust for 22 years. She started out as a Treasury Analyst, then was promoted to Treasury Sales Officer, and later in her career was promoted to First Vice President in Treasury Sales. Early in their marriage Michelle and Doug welcomed two children into their home and Michelle set about teaching them about faith, hard work, making the most out of every day, and always doing their best in every endeavor. Her children remember her as an engaged, caring, and attentive mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals and to remain grounded in their Christian Faith.

Whatever Michelle was engaged in got her full attention. Whether it was raising her children, snuggling with her puppies, her career, traveling, her friendships, or simply looking her best. Everyone around Michelle knew that if she was part of something it was going to be the best it could be. Michelle was a strong Christian and was passionate about her faith. She didn't just go through the motions though, she was quite the deep thinker and loved to engage in theological discussions and writing. Michelle was vivacious, competitive, and in constant motion. She was a joy to be around and she enriched the lives of those around her.





Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 11, 2019

