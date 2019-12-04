Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred L. Ford. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:15 AM - 10:00 AM Ortona Cemetery Pavilion Service 10:00 AM Ortona Cemetery Pavilion Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred L. Ford passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in Lake Placid. She was born April 7, 1937 in Moore Haven. She lived in Moore Haven most of her life. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Moore Haven and also worked for Glades Electric as a nights and weekends dispatcher for many years.

She is survived by her son, James H. Mitchell (Judy); her daughters, Robin Ford Lee (Bruce), Lisa Ford Click (Steve); and sister, Elizabeth Devinney; grandchildren, Justin Mitchell, Jesse Mitchell, Casey Mitchell, Darryl Mitchell (Jenny), Jamie Mitchell, Jarrod Lee, Jason Lee (Samantha), Chris Click (Raven), Wil Click (Becky), Zach Click (Frankie) and Josh Click; great grandchildren, Kenneth Mitchell, Hailey Mitchell, Lauren Mitchell, Conlin Lee, Paisley Lee, Aubrey Hamilton, Hayden Lee, Logan Lee, Creek Lee, King Lee Calderon, Christian Click, Ryder Click, and Jude Click; nieces, Patsy Lucas, Sarah Kellogg, Art Kellogg, Orrie Kellogg, Harry Kellogg, Gary Dotson, Brenda Choban, Alvin Ward Jr., Michael Devinney, Brian Devinney, and Monica Dunn.

Services will be held at the Ortona Cemetery Pavilion on Dec. 7, 2019. Receiving of family and friends 9:15-10 am. Service begins at 10 a.m.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home.





