Ms. Minnie C. 'Punch'
Westberry
Ms. Minnie C. "Punch" Westberry, passed away August 23, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. She was born April 26, 1935 in Arcadia, Florida to the late Elmer & Lily Tracy Montgomery.
Minnie is survived by her loving daughters, Patricia Rogers of Dayton, Ohio & Sylvia Berner (Carl) of Clewiston, Florida; brother, Elmer E. (Rocky) Montgomery of Orlando, Florida; sister, Judith G. Simmons of Orlando, Florida; grandson, Christopher Mitchell (Leslie) of Bunnell, Florida; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four nieces and four nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to CAREY HAND COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561 www.careyhandcolonialfh.com