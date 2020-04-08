OKEECHOBEE - Misty Dawn Sharp died April 2, 2020. She was born March 1, 1980 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Robert Sharp Jr. and Bonnie Sharp. A former resident of Okeechobee she was a good friend to many people. Misty was a good mother to her daughter and focused all her attention on taking the best care of her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Eugene Sharp Jr.; and brother, Robbie Sharp.
She is survived by her daughter, Aisha Chance; mother, Bonnie Sharp (Wayne Richbourg); grandmother, Zettie Hangerman; step-brother, Billy Richbourg; step-sister, Jodi Richbourg Taylor; numerous cousins and good friends on Facebook.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 8, 2020